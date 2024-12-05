Simonyan: Pashinyan's party MP disrupts negotiations with Azerbaijan

5 Dec. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian MP Hovik Agazaryan deliberately engaged in the disclosure of state secrets, the Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan said.

According to him, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had informed members of the ruling Civil Contract party about the details of his negotiations with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. However, Agazaryan chose to make these details public.

According to the Chairman of the Armenian Parliament, authorities had been investigating the source of the leak of secret data for more than a year.

The politician clarified that such incidents have provoked the breakdown of the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations, causing tension in relations between Yerevan and Baku.

"Even if Agazaryan refuses his mandate at Pashinyan's request, he will not be able to avoid responsibility",

Simonyan said.