5 Dec. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Maintenance works have been completed at 62 35-110 kV substations in Karachay-Cherkessia, the press service of the Rosseti North Caucasus company writes.

Power engineers have been serviced about 3,000 units of equipment at power facilities, including power transformers, disconnectors and switches, current and voltage transformers.

In addition to this, specialists paid special attention to nodal substations that connect power lines to regions neighboring the Karachay-Cherkessia Republic.