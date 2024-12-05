Tea production in Azerbaijan increases

5 Dec. 22:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the report of the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, this year, Azerbaijan increased tea production by 7.6% compared to 2023.

Production for January-October amounted to almost 10.380 tons of tea, surpassing last year's production.

At the same time, finished product stocks decreased by 16.3%, reaching 92.7 tons. In 2024, imports increased by 10% in value terms, totaling $ 64.28 million, and by 9.2% in terms of the volume of exported products, reaching 12,259 tons of tea. Over ten months, exports grew by 2.7% in value terms to $5.48 million. In volume terms, exports surged by 61%, reaching 622 tons of tea.