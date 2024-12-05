Erdoğan urgently convenes Turkish National Security Council

5 Dec. 22:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting of the National Security Council of the country is taking place in Türkiye on December 5, the press service of the President of the Republic reports.

The meeting of the Security Council was convened by the President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. It is taking place in the Presidential Complex this evening.

The agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed. However, earlier today, it became known that preparations are underway for the meeting between Russia, Türkiye and Iran regarding situation in Syria. The talks are expected to take place this week.