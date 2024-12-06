Tokayev holds telephone conversation with Trump

6 Dec. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with the elected US president Donald Trump, the press service of Akorda writes.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Trump on his victory in the presidential elections.

The parties confirmed their mutual commitment to the intensive development of strategic partnership in trade, nuclear non-proliferation and investment.

In addition to this, the President of Kazakhstan outlined Astana's position on the most pressing issues on the international agenda.

At the end of the conversation, Tokayev and Trump agreed on regular contacts to maintain the high dynamics of cooperation.