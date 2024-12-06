Ankara: Shifts in Baku-Yerevan talks to lead to peace

6 Dec. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye expects a peace agreement to be concluded between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Turkish Security Council said in a statement.

At yesterday's meeting of the country's Security Council, Ankara's expectations and wishes on this issue were emphasized.

The Security Council stated that positive shifts in the talks between the countries should lead Baku and Yerevan to the conclusion of a peace treaty.

The statement also emphasizes that a lasting peace meets the interests of all parties in the South Caucasus.