Lavrov: Russia wants normal relations with US

6 Dec. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

In an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, stated that Russia and the US are not in a state of war.

The minister stressed that Russia wants to have normal relations with all countries, especially "with such a great country as the US".

Sergey Lavrov also recalled that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has repeatedly expressed his respect for the American people, for the history of the USA and for the country's achievements.

Lavrov added that Moscow does not see any reason why Russia and the USA cannot cooperate for the sake of peace.