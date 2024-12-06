Night protest in Tbilisi ends without clashes with police

6 Dec. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A protest of the Georgian opposition and its supporters, which took place near the building of the country's parliament, ended in Tbilisi at night.

According to TASS, the rally took place in a peaceful atmosphere, without clashes between protesters and police. At the same time, the publication reported isolated provocations.

Law enforcement officers observed the protest for eight hours and without intervening. At about 03:00 local time, the protest ended.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia announced that the detention of five people accused of participating in the pogroms and violent actions against law enforcement officers in the center of Tbilisi.

During searches of the accused's homes, mobile phones, computer equipment, military clothing and gas masks were found and seized, the ministry added.

It is noted that all those detained face up to 9 years in prison.