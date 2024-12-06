Protests in Georgia become meaningless

6 Dec. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Chairman of the Georgian government, Shalva Papuashvili, stated that the protests taking place in the country are pointless since the Georgian government has not abandoned its commitment to European integration.

Papuashvili emphasized that the Georgian opposition is speaking out against something that does not exist. He added that Georgia's potential accession to the EU is projected only for 2030 and emphasized that the Georgian leadership's current plans are focused on achieving this goal.

According to Shalva Papuashvili, Georgia deserves this process more than anyone else and is more prepared than anyone else.

He also said that the authorities would try to convey their truth to citizens so that they could compare the actions of the Georgian Dream with the behavior of the opposition.

"Enough time has passed and enough events have happened for emotions to subside, for life to return to normal, as well as for political parties and their supporters to return to the constitutional framework",

Shalva Papuashvili said.