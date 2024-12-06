Azerbaijan to drill first onshore horizontal oil well

6 Dec. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

GL Group has announced plans to drill the first onshore horizontal well in Azerbaijan's history, reaching a depth of 4,400 m.

The planned length of the horizontal section is 400 m. This is the level at which deep oil formations are located.

"This project is part of a larger initiative that includes drilling three new complex deep wells at the Kursangi and Garabagli fields in the Salyan region, which will mark the end of a 14-year break in drilling at these fields",

the company said

GL Group clarified that a tender for the provision of drilling services has already been announced.