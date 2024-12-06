Russian oil exports to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan increase by 74%

6 Dec. 14:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian oil exports to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan showed a 74% increase in 2024, the press service of KazTransOil reported.

It is reported that the total volume of oil exports to Uzbekistan via the pipeline in Kazakhstan exceeded 220 thousand tons. This marks a notable rise compared to about 130 thousand tons delivered last year.

A significant portion of energy resources to Uzbekistan is transported via the Omsk-Shymkent-Shagyr pipeline.

It is noted that KazTransOil announced plans to export up to 500 thousand tons of Russian oil this year.

Earlier it became known that Kazakhstan increased oil supplies via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline by almost 50%.