Date of Direct Line with Putin announced

6 Dec. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a large press conference and a direct line on December 19, his press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"It will really take place on December 19",

the Kremlin spokesman said.

According to Peskov, the events will be held in a combined format.

In addition, the Russian leader's press secretary announced the date of the question collection for the Direct Line. According to Peskov, this will happen on Sunday night. Questions can be submitted in different ways: by phone, text message, through the website and social networks. They will be processed with the participation of artificial intelligence.