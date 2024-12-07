Kobakhidze invites youth for public dialogue amid protests

7 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze invited young individuals to participate in a public “dialogue in any format” amid ongoing protests across the country following the Government's suspension of EU accession talks.

The PM urged young protesters to share their perspectives on European integration and national development.

Kobakhidze highlighted “complete limitations” faced by former and current domestic politicians in participating in a public discourse.

"We must break through this closed circle, otherwise it is impossible for our country to have a consistent, full-fledged development. I would like to open the floor for public discussion once again”, Kobakhidze said.

According to him, it is clear both former and current politicians have limited resources when it comes to engaging in dialogue. Initially, there was an attempt to involve certain former politicians in the conversation, but ultimately, they also had to decline participation in the public discussion.

"Therefore, I would like to offer sincere young people who have a sense of protest to engage in public discussion in any format”, Kobakhidze said.

Furthermore, the PM claimed a “flood of disinformation” in international media regarding Georgia, asserting his readiness to engage with foreign media outlets for live discussions.