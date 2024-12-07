Iran ready to support Syrian army

7 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that Iran would support Syria as before with all its might and with whatever is needed and requested by the Arab state's government.

"Iran has always supported the Syrian government and people in their fight against terrorist groups and will continue to do so with all its might and with whatever is needed and requested by the Syrian government," Araghchi said.

The top Iranian diplomat warned that if Syria becomes a safe haven for terrorists and the ground is prepared for the return of terrorist groups, this will pose a major threat to the entire region and Syria's neighboring countries.