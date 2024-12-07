Netherlands wants EU to stop Georgia visa-free travel arrangements

7 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Netherlands will ask the European Union to suspend its visa-free arrangements with Georgia, the Dutch foreign minister said.

Demonstrators in Georgia have for the past week been protesting against the government's decision to halt negotiations on joining the EU.

Dutch Foreign Affairs Minister Caspar Veldkamp said he would be making a formal request to the EU "to make it clear to the Georgian government the path they are taking comes with a price."

Georgian nationals are currently able to travel to the EU for short visits without requiring a visa.

Veldkamp said he would also be asking the OSCE to investigate the Georgian government and its actions.