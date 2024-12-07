EU considers visa suspension for certain categories of persons in Georgia

7 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The EU delegation in Georgia announced the bloc was considering the “possible activation of the visa suspension mechanism in relation to certain categories of persons” amid the recent developments in Georgia.

The statement came in response to the ongoing public protests across the country against the Government’s decision to delay the EU accession talks until 2028.

“In order to continue fulfilling all visa liberalisation benchmarks and to avoid the possible activation of the suspension mechanism, Georgia needs to take further urgent action to address the [European] Commission’s recommendations”, the statement reads.

Georgia’s visa-free regime with the EU has been in effect since 2017.