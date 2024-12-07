Russia to launch visa-free travel with Myanmar

7 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Economic Development Ministry expects the launch of visa-free travel between Russia and Myanmar in early 2025, head of the ministry’s Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects Nikita Kondratyev said.

"Consultations between the two countries’ foreign ministries are coming to an end. We hope that this process will end at the beginning of next year and the agreement will be signed," Kondratyev said.

Currently, the visa-free regime works unilaterally for Russian citizens coming to Myanmar.