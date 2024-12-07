Istanbul explosion leaves 1 dead

A natural gas leak explosion occurred in a Beylikduzu, Istanbul, leaving one dead and three individuals injured on Saturday morning.
The explosion took place around 8:00 a.m. in Beylikduzu’s Adnan Kahveci neighborhood, a residential area on Istanbul’s European side.
A gas leak had occurred on the entrance floor of a 14-story apartment building.
Emergency services of health, police, and firefighters were immediately dispatched to the location of the incident. A trained sniffer dog was also present at the scene.
The Istanbul Fire Brigade stated that the cause of the explosion was a result of the gas leak.
“A natural gas explosion occurred in the apartment on the ground floor of the 14-story building on Topcu Street in Beylikduzu Adnan Kahveci District. Our search efforts continue at the scene. The people trapped on the upper floors were evacuated by our teams,” the statement reads.