Istanbul explosion leaves 1 dead

7 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A natural gas leak explosion occurred in a Beylikduzu, Istanbul, leaving one dead and three individuals injured on Saturday morning.

The explosion took place around 8:00 a.m. in Beylikduzu’s Adnan Kahveci neighborhood, a residential area on Istanbul’s European side.

A gas leak had occurred on the entrance floor of a 14-story apartment building.

Emergency services of health, police, and firefighters were immediately dispatched to the location of the incident. A trained sniffer dog was also present at the scene.

The Istanbul Fire Brigade stated that the cause of the explosion was a result of the gas leak.