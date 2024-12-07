Iran denies information about Assad's escape from Damascus

7 Dec. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian parliament denies information about Assad's escape from Damascus. According to Iran, the Syrian president is still in Damascus.

Iran does not confirm information that Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad left the country amid the tense military situation, member of the Iranian parliamentary commission Yaqub Rezazadeh said.

"No, he is in Damascus. Yesterday, he had a meeting with (adviser to the Supreme Leader of Iran) Mr. Ali Larijani,”

– Yaqub Rezazadeh said.

Earlier, the media reported that political circles in Egypt and Jordan recommended that Assad leave Syria after the situation in the country worsened.

On November 27, militants from Jabhat al-Nusra (an organization banned in Russia) attacked Aleppo and other cities in northern Syria. Government troops are trying to contain the attacks of terrorist groups, Russia is supporting the Syrian army.