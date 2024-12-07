Tuapse among top 3 sunniest November cities

7 Dec. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

In November, Tuapse continues to confirm its title as one of the main resort centers: the city entered the top three sunniest cities in the country.

Meteorological service specialists compiled a list of the sunniest cities in the country in November. Tuapse is among the three cities with the longest sunshine duration, the Vladivostok administration reports.

"Vladivostok is in 1st place with 158 hours, Khabarovsk is the second with 129 hours, and Tuapse is in the third place with 125 hours,”

– the Vladivostok administration informs.

During the last resort season, the city welcomed nearly 1.5 mln tourists. Children's recreation facilities welcomed 70,000 guests.