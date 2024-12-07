Zurabishvili goes to Paris

7 Dec. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Georgia

Salome Zurabishvili went to France. Details of the politician's visit have not yet been disclosed.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili flew to Paris on Saturday morning, the administration of the head of state reports.

There is no information about the purpose of the politician's visit yet. Zurabishvili began her political career in France, where she worked in the country's diplomatic department for many years.

Earlier, Zurabishvili called on the country's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to resign. According to the President of Georgia, this should lead to a resolution of the crisis in the country.

According to Zurabishvili, she will not leave the presidency until new parliamentary elections in Georgia.