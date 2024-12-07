Emergency Astana format meeting held on Syria

7 Dec. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The situation in Syria became a subject of discussion for the heads of diplomatic departments of Russia, Iran and Türkiye. The parties came to an agreement on the need to stop the violence in the region.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held talks on Syria in the Astana format as part of the 22nd Doha Forum. The event was also attended by the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the cessation of hostilities the main task. According to him, Russia, together with Iran and Türkiye, will do everything necessary to ensure that the call for a ceasefire in Syria is heard.

"We agreed today with Iran and Türkiye to make a strong call (call for de-escalation in Syria – ed.), which I mentioned. We will take concrete steps to make sure that this call is heard,”

– Sergey Lavrov said.

According to Lavrov, Russia's efforts will be aimed at organizing the negotiation process between the Assad government and the opposition. At the same time, as the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted, the moderate wing of the opposition must be separated from the terrorist radicals.