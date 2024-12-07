Türkiye not encroaching on Syrian territory, Erdoğan says

7 Dec. 19:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye has no plans to expand its territory at the expense of Syria, the head of the country said.

Ankara will not try to take advantage of the difficult situation in Syria for territorial acquisitions, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

"We are not encroaching on anyone's territory, not even on a pebble in any other country. We hope that our neighbor Syria, after 13 years of suffering, will return to peace, stability and calm in the nearest future,”

– Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

Earlier, the head of Türkiye said that Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad refused to meet with the Turkish side on the situation in Syria. Ankara has been attempting to launch the process of restoring relations between the countries since summer.