Opposition once again blocks Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi

The protests continue in Tbilisi. Opposition supporters have once again blocked Rustaveli Avenue.

Another rally has kicked off in Tbilisi. Protesters have blocked Rustaveli Avenue and are gathering near the parliament building.

It is reported that nearly 1,000 opposition supporters are taking part in the protest. Georgian flags are visible in the crowd.

Currently, police are refraining from intervention, though police groups are in the alleys near the parliament building.

The rally began in the afternoon. Georgian citizens, following the opposition's calls, came to the parliament building and began banging with stones on the metal fence of the building.