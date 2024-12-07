7 Dec. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: White House

Trump said that the US should not interfere in Syria’s escalation.

US President-elect Donald Trump said that Washington should not interfere in the Syrian conflict. The relevant message was published on the Truth Social network.

"The US should have nothing to do with this. This is not our fight. Let it play out. Do not interfere,”

– Donald Trump said.

Trump called the situation in the Arab Republic "a mess". According to the winner of the last presidential race in the US, militants are on the outskirts of Damascus and are ready to carry out a coup d'etat, overthrowing the government of Bashar al-Assad.