Kavelashvili registered as presidential candidate from Georgian Dream

7 Dec. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Georgian Dream party

Mikheil Kavelashvili has been registered as a candidate from the Georgian Dream party to participate in the presidential elections in Georgia. So far, he is the only candidate in the upcoming elections.

The Central Election Commission of Georgia has conducted the procedure of registering Mikheil Kavelashvili as a presidential candidate from the Georgian Dream party.

Kavelashvili is currently the only one who could potentially take the presidential seat. Opposition parties have not yet presented their candidate. There is no information yet on the participation of opposition candidates in the elections.

The presidential elections in Georgia will be held on December 14, the inauguration will take place on December 29. The term of office of the president of the country is 5 years.