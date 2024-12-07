Tokayev sees need to reform UN

7 Dec. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his opinion on the effectiveness of the UN in modern conditions at the Doha forum.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that the UN needs to be reformed. According to the Kazakh leader, the organization can no longer maintain a high level of security in modern times, the press service of the President of Kazakhstan reports.

"Major powers, unfortunately, have failed to make the world safer. And the current reality is of great concern to many countries, including Kazakhstan. Therefore, the UN needs to be reformed,”

— Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Nonetheless, Tokayev noted that there is no better alternative to the UN yet.