Court arrests acting director general of Stavropolkraivodokanal

7 Dec. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Stavropol, the heads of Stavropolkraivodokanal have ended up in the dock. They are accused of embezzlement and abuse of office.

A court in Stavropol has arrested acting director general of Stavropolkraivodokanal Vyacheslav Akimov for two months in a criminal case of embezzlement.

According to the case materials, Akimov used his position to finance personal hobbies from the organization’s budget. Thus, he purchased clothes and equipment for fishing and tourism. Almost 900,000 rubles were spent by him on personal needs.

The court also arrested two other representatives of the organization’s management team, Igor Shchetinkin and Dmitry Biryukov, for two months. According to the investigation, they organized a scheme to purchase overpriced pipes. The damage amounted to almost 12 mln rubles.