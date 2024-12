8 Dec. 10:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The incident took place in the Atyrau region of Kazakhstan, where several freight cars carrying sulfur overtuned near the Makat station, media reports.

As a result, the chemical cargo spilled onto the ground. Rescuers and environmentalists arrived at the scene of the incident.

No one was injured during the incident. Train traffic has been restored. Experts plan to analyze the environmental situation at the scene.