Opposition comes to power in Syria

8 Dec. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Militants in Syria announced the seizure of power in the country on state television. According to them, they have established control over Damascus.

They also control Saydnaya prison in the Syrian capital, where they have released all the prisoners, Al Jazeera reported.

"On Sunday at dawn, the armed opposition announced that they stormed Saydnaya prison in the suburbs of Damascus and freed the prisoners",

Al Jazeera said.

In turn, Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali said that he had established contact with the militants to discuss the importance of preserving state institutions. He stressed that a new historical stage would begin in the country, which, he hoped, would be associated with pluralism.

The militants have promised a guarantee of security for the ministers remaining in the country, the Syrian Minister of Communications conveyed. Some of them will continue to monitor the work of state institutions.

As for the country's president, Bashar al-Assad left Damascus, according to media reports. He boarded a plane and flew away in an unknown direction. The Prime Minister also does not know the President's location. Later, unconfirmed information appeared that the Syrian leader's plane disappeared from radar near the city of Homs.

At the same time, Damascus International Airport has ceased its operations, and all its employees have been evacuated.