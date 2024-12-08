Georgian President discusses country's situation with Macron and Trump

8 Dec. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili discussed the situation in Georgia with her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and future US President Donald Trump. She shared the details of the meeting that took place the day before in Paris on her social media.

"We discussed the stolen elections and extremely alarming repressions against the people of Georgia. The need for strong support from the United States was emphasized",

Salome Zurabishvili said.

According to her, she has secured the support of the US leader.

Salome Zurabishvili also discussed the situation in Georgia with Elon Musk, who is expected to take up the post in the new US administration. She said that the conversation was "constructive".

Let us remind you that the term of the current President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili will end in 9 days. Earlier, she made a statement that she would not leave her post, claimimg that the authorities elected in the October 26 elections illegitimate.