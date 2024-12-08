Wearing masks in Tbilisi may be banned

8 Dec. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Wearing masks on the streets may be banned in Georgia. This initiative was put forward by the executive secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream, Mamuka Mdinaradze.

The proposal is related to yesterday's attack on journalists from the opposition TV channel Pirveli TV by unknown masked men during a protest.

"You see how many problems are created during rallies: stones are thrown at the police, and we cannot figure out who it is. Either you find this person or you don't. Now someone has attacked a journalist, and we will either find him or not. I am sure that my colleagues, representatives of the majority, will support the ban",

Mamuka Mdinaradze said.

Let us remind you that a criminal case has been opened regarding the attack on journalists on Rustaveli Avenue. The investigation will be carried out by the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs.