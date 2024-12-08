Russian Embassy in Syria operating normally

8 Dec. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Embassy in Damascus has reported that the employees of the embassy in Syria are safe after the capture of Damascus by militants

The interlocutor did not provide details, TASS reported.

"Everything is fine with us",

the Russian Embassy in Syria reported.

Earlier, the embassy called on all Russians to leave Syria for security reasons.

Let us remind you that today it became known about the capture of the capital of Syria by the opposition. The country's Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali noted that negotiations have begun with the militants on the organization of state institutions.