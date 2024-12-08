Protests in Georgia: What happened during another opposition rally?

8 Dec. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yesterday, another protest began near the parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi. This is the tenth day of the opposition's unrest over the suspension of European integration.

This time, the protesters began to gather earlier than usual. By 2:00 p.m. local time (1:00 p.m. Moscow time), several dozen people had gathered near the parliament. By evening, their number had grown significantly.

The overnight rally was generally calm. The Interior Ministry and special forces did not have to use water cannons and tear gas, as in previous protests. What is more, the protesters ended the action on their own and went home closer to two o'clock in the morning, RIA Novosti reported.

Despite the generally calm situation in Tbilisi, several unknown individuals attacked a group of opposition journalists and individual protesters. The Georgian Interior Ministry has launched investigations into these cases.