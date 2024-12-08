New cruise liners to start sailing in Russia

8 Dec. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The new cruise liners of the Karelia project, manufactured at a plant in Nizhny Novgorod, will start sailing in the seas of southern Russia next year. They can sail on both small and large bodies of water, the Russian Ministry of Transport reported.

The ships will also operate in the Caspian and White Seas.

"The ships will be used on combined routes along inland waterways, in the Caspian, Black, Azov and White Seas",

the Russian Ministry of Transport said.

For the first time, a cruise liner will sail in the waters of the Caspian Sea, connecting Dagestan and the Rostov Region.