Tbilisi begins installing New Year's tree in front of parliament

8 Dec. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Georgia's capital, workers have started erecting the city's main Christmas tree in front of the parliament building, where protests have been taking place in recent days. It was supposed to be installed on December 6, the media reported.

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze previously announced that the New Year's tree would be installed in front of the parliament, despite the ongoing protests. A lighting ceremony will also be held. The exact date will be announced later.

The reason for the protests in Georgia

The opposition in Georgia began to take to the streets after the words of the country's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze about suspending the process of joining the EU until 2028. The protest action from Saturday to Sunday was the tenth in a row.