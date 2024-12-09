Kobakhidze condemns assault on media representatives by protesters

9 Dec. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said the assault on media representatives was a “provocation” during the ongoing protest rallies in Tbilisi.

"Unequivocally, this is a provocation, the sole purpose of which might be to artificially escalate the situation. An investigation into this crime has been launched and I have high hopes a perpetrator will be identified as soon as possible," Kobakhidze said.

The PM condemned the attack on the TV Pirveli cameraman, who had suffered physical injuries, saying it was “particularly disturbing” and added that “such facts only serve the interests of radicals, whose main goal is to artificially escalate the situation in our country”.

On Saturday evening, individuals with face masks and dressed in black assaulted the TV Pirveli journalist and the cameraman, leaving both with mild concussions, during the ongoing protest rally.