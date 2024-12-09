Iran signals desire to maintain ties with Syria after power change

9 Dec. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran will do everything it can to stabilize the situation in Syria, the Iranian foreign ministry said after Damascus was seized by opposition armed units.

It was stressed that Iran will respect Syria’s “unity, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity”.

“Determining Syria’s fate and deciding its future is solely the responsibility of its people, free from destructive interference or external imposition,” the ministry said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasizing Syria’s status as an important and influential country in the West Asia region, will spare no effort to help establish security and stability in Syria,” it continued. “To this end, Iran will continue its consultations with all influential parties, particularly within the region.”

“Achieving this goal requires the swift cessation of military conflicts, prevention of terrorist activities, and the initiation of national dialogues with the participation of all segments of Syrian society. These steps aim to establish an inclusive government that represents all the people of Syria,” the statement reads.

The Iranian foreign ministry added that it expects “friendly” relations to continue with Syria.

"Relations between Iran and Syria have a long history and have always been friendly," the ministry stressed, adding that Tehran "expects that these relations will continue developing on the basis of the two countries’ wise and far-sighted approach, which rests on shared interests and the observance of international commitments."