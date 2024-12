New Syrian authorities guarantees inviolability of diplomatic missions in Damascus

9 Dec. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Syria’s armed opposition said that it guarantees security of foreign diplomatic mission in Damascus after it came over under its control, diplomatic sources in Arab countries said.

"The opposition leaders have guaranteed security of foreign diplomatic mission. Embassies continue to enjoy inviolability but the situation in Syria is changing rapidly. It is hard to predict further developments," one of the sources told TASS.

A spokesman for the Russian embassy in Damascus said earlier that Russian diplomats were remaining in Syria's capital city.