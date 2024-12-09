Georgia to calm down after Trump's inauguration - PM

9 Dec. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said everything would change “significantly” after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

"From January 20, we believe everything in the world will change significantly, will calm down considerably, including our region, and we are waiting for the inauguration of the President in the U.S. This, of course, should be positively reflected on our country as well”, Kobakhidze said.

He stressed the Georgian society was waiting for the inauguration with “great optimism” and expressed hope “everything” would be “quite well”.

The PM also touched on the Georgian President Salome Zurabichvili's meeting with the U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in France.