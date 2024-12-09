Latakia controlled by Syrian opposition. Russian bases not damaged

9 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Syrian armed opposition now fully controls the Latakia Governorate, where Russian military bases are located, a source in the Syrian province said.

According to the source, the armed formations entered the territory of Tartus and Jableh when the opposition announced the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar Assad. The source also noted that the Russian bases in Tartus and Khmeimim "are functioning normally," TASS reported.