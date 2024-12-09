Erdogan reveals why this winter important for world history

9 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the world is currently experiencing a very unusual period, as the Trump administration has taken power in the United States.

"At the same time, the world is evolving toward a very different place. For this reason, the next 2-3 months are very important for us. As Türkiye, we are putting in all our efforts, doing our best, and delivering our messages to the world accordingly," Erdogan said.

According to him, there are only two real leaders in the world now and they are himself and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Now, there are only two [experienced] leaders in the world. They are myself and Vladimir Putin. I am not saying this because one of them is me. But I have been in office for 22 years, nearly as long as Mr. Putin," Erdogan said.