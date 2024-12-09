Syria becomes Israel's fourth front

9 Dec. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The IDF has officially engaged in a fourth front of war, Israel’s Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said after deploying IDF troops to the buffer zone between Syria and Israel on Sunday evening.

"Since last night, we have been engaged in combat on four fronts. Ground troops are engaged in combat on four fronts: against terrorism in Judea and Samaria (West Bank), in Gaza, in Lebanon, and last night we deployed troops into Syrian territory," Halevi said.

According to him, Israel has excellent ground troops working together, infantry, armour, engineering, and artillery, and they are co-operating with other branches of the IDF: air, sea, and intelligence.