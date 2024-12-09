Iran's Foreign Ministry: Syria may face civil war and disintegration

9 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that Syria may face a civil war and disintegration now that armed opposition forces have taken control of Damascus.

"We are monitoring the developments in Syria and we would like to prevent a rise in concerns over the possibility of a civil or interconfessional war breaking out, with Syria facing the risks of a partial or complete collapse or becoming a haven for terrorists," Araghchi said.

The Iranian top diplomat added that the Islamic Republic is also particularly concerned about abuses by Israel, which has taken several steps since yesterday evening.