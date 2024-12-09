FSB thwarts work of David Kezerashvili's call center network

9 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted the work of an international network of call centers acting in the interests of former Georgian Defense Minister David Kazerashvili, the agency's press office said.

"The Federal Security Service has thwarted the illegal activities of an international network of call centers acting in the interests of former Georgian Defense Minister and founder of the Milton Group David Kazerashvili, who is currently hiding in London," the statement reads.

According to the agency, the call centers were part of an international organized criminal network that carried out mass fraud against citizens of more than 50 countries. The income from illegal activities reached $1million a day.