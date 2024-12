9 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The latest events in Syria surprised both Russia and the whole world, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"What happened in general probably surprised the whole world, and we are no exception in this case," he said responding to a question about whether Moscow was surprised by how quickly the security forces' support for Bashar al-Assad weakened.

He noted that the decision to grant asylum in Russia to Bashar Assad and his family was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin.