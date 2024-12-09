Kazakhstan becomes world's leading gold seller

9 Dec. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan became a world leader in gold exports this fall. The country sold almost 13 tons of the precious metal.

Kazakhstan has significantly outpaced its competitors in the rate of gold sales on the foreign market. For example, the Philippines, which took second place in the ranking, sold only 4.5 tons of gold. Mongolia took third place with just over 2 tons.

According to the reports, the total gold reserves in Kazakhstan have reached 285 tons. In the region, this is the second place after Uzbekistan, which has more than 370 tons of gold reserves, the World Gold Council notes.