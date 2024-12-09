9 Dec. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

A representative of the Syrian opposition, Anas al-Abdah, spoke about the importance of relations with Russia, describing it as a key player in the world.

He noted that the Syrian opposition is aiming for good relations with Moscow. According to him, this is necessary for both Syria and Russia.

Anas al-Abdah emphasized Syria's need to restore infrastructure and houses. The representative also spoke about assistance with the return of refugees to the country.

In conclusion, he emphasized that Russia is a significant player in the world, both at the regional and international levels.