EU not rules out cancellation of "visa-free" regime for some Georgian citizens

9 Dec. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the EU ambassador to Georgia, the EU may cancel the visa-free regime for holders of certain categories of passports in Georgia.

"We will see what the member states decide. There is an option to cancel the visa-free regime for certain categories of passports",

Pawel Herczynski said.

According to him, the EU has never wanted and does not want to harm the citizens of Georgia.

"We do not want to punish people who express their commitment to the EU values, who are waving Georgian and EU flags on the streets of Tbilisi and many other cities",

the European diplomat said.

Gerchinsky added that the actions of the Georgian leadership, including the dispersal of protests, would be discussed at the upcoming meeting of EU leaders on December 16. He also said that cruelty towards demonstrators is unacceptable.