Turkish rescuers search for victims on road from Türkiye to Georgia

9 Dec. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Traffic on the road to the border with Georgia has been completely blocked in Türkiye due to the collapse of a cliff and a mass of ground onto the roadway. People may be under the rubble, Adjara television reported.

"The incident occurred on the highway in the city of Arhavi. Traffic is prohibited, cleanup work is underway. The road to Rize is closed, and the Sarpi checkpoint is operating in emergency mode",

the Telegram channel Sputnik Georgia said.

The road passed through the Turkish province of Artvin through the city of Arhavi, not far from which the collapse occurred. Now the movement of all transport on the highway has been completely stopped, and the Sarpi checkpoint on the Georgian-Turkish border is operating in an emergency mode.

Turkish road services have already begun clearing the highway of debris, while rescuers are actively searching for survivors under the rubble. There is no information on casualties at the moment.